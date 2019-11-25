AMES, Iowa – The No. 2-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won all but two matches on Sunday to handle No. 11-ranked Iowa State, 29-6, in their annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series match.
Iowa (2-0) won eight bouts, held a 28-4 edge in takedowns and outscored the Cyclones, 90-38, in match points. The Cyclones fell to 1-1.
The Hawkeyes have won 16 straight duals against Iowa State, and head coach Tom Brands improved to 15-0 against the Cyclones.
Prior to Sunday, under Brands the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State by an average of 13.9 points per dual, outscoring Iowa State, 366-158. The slimmest margin of victory over the last 11 meetings was an 19-18 win Iowa City in 2018, and the largest margin of victory was 29 points, first a 32-3 win in Iowa City in 2012, and then a 35-6 win in Ames in 2018.
On Sunday, Iowa also retained the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy and has won the trophy every year since its inception in 2010.
Top-ranked Spencer Lee scored a 17-2 technical fall victory over No. 7-ranked Alex Mackall at 125. No. 2 Austin DeSanto added a 16-5 major decision over Todd Small at 133.
Fifth-ranked Pat Lugo edged No. 4 Jarrett Degen, 4-2, at 149. No. 2 Alex Marinelli followed with a 13-7 victory over No. 20 Chase Straw at 165.
The Hawkeyes got a 14-5 major decision from No. 4 Michael Kemerer over No. 16 Marcus Coleman at 174, and 184-pounder Nelson Brands edged No. 7 Sam Colbray, 4-3, at 184. No. 4 Jacob Warner scored an 11-2 major decision over No. 23 Joel Shapiro at 197, and No. 12 heavyweight Tony Cassioppi decisioned Dubuque native and No. 16-ranked Gannon Gremmel, 6-0.
Iowa State’s victories came from No. 12-ranked 141-pounder Ian Parker, who topped Carter Happel, 6-4, and from No. 11 157-pounder David Carr, who upset No. 2-ranked Kaleb Young, 6-1.