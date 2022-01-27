DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 23 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors, 111-105, on Wednesday night in Chicago.
Nikola Vucevic also scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, notching his fifth straight double-double and helping the Bulls win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 7.
Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 32 points, while OG Anunoby added 23 points. Toronto has lost six of its last nine games.
Cavaliers 115, Bucks 99 — At Cleveland: Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and Cleveland beat defending NBA champion Milwaukee.
Clippers 111, Magic 102 — At Orlando, Fla.: Amir Coffey scored 19 points, Luke Kennard added 17 and Los Angeles rallied to defeat Orlando, one day after matching the second-largest comeback in NBA history.
Hawks 121, Kings 104 — At Atlanta: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and Atlanta beat struggling Sacramento.
Hornets 158, Pacers 126 — At Indianapolis: Charlotte broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in a rout of Indiana.
Heat 110, Knicks 96 — At Miami: Duncan Robinson scored 25 points while shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range, leading four Miami players with 20 or more points in the Heat’s victory over New York.
Nuggets 124, Nets 118 — At New York: Nikola Jokic was two assists away from a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Denver rallied past Brooklyn.