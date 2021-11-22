Bottom line: Each team last played on Thursday. Iowa beat Alabama State, 108-82, while Western Michigan fell 80-63 to Saginaw Valley State.
Team leadership: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Kris Murray has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds. For the Broncos, Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 17.7 points while Markeese Hastings has put up 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Did you know?: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).
Texas A&M (4-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-1)
Site: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Today’s game is part of the Maui Invitational. Texas A&M easily beat Houston Baptist by 34 on Wednesday, while Wisconsin is coming off of a 63-58 loss to Providence on Monday.
Cincinnati (4-0) vs. Illinois (2-1)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNews
Bottom line: Cincinnati and Illinois will take the floor in the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati beat Presbyterian by 34 on Thursday, while Illinois is coming off of a 67-66 loss to Marquette on Monday.