New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0, Friday night in New York.
Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.
Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six.
Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets began play as an expansion team in 1962.
Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the best defensive play, running to make diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner in right-center to end the third.
A year ago, there were a record nine no-hitters in the majors.
Last weekend, six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to carry a no-hit bid into the 10th inning of a scoreless game against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox broke up the no-hitter and scored twice in the top of the 10th but the Rays came back to win 3-2. By official MLB rules, it did not count as a no-hitter because Rays pitchers didn’t end the game allowing no hits.
This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.
Padres 7, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego. Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2-for-4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring. The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 5, White Sox 1 — At Chicago: Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito, and Los Angeles rode a combined three-hitter to their sixth straight win. Ward finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018. Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped 10 of 11. Giolito took the loss, allowing three and five hits while striking out seven in six innings, his longest outing this season.
Rays 6, Twins 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Josh Lowe and Mike Zunino homered for the first time this season, Corey Kluber gave up one hit in six innings and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota to snap the Twins’ seven-game win streak. Lowe’s first career homer came in a four-run first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy. Zunino’s solo shot put the Rays up 6-0 in the third.
Red Sox 3, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and the Red Sox used a dominating pitching performance by Rich Hill and four relievers to beat Baltimore. Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to provide the Red Sox with all the offense they needed to saddle the Orioles with their fifth straight defeat. It was Boston’s first home run in seven games and only its second in the last 11.
INTERLEAGUE
Marlins 8, Mariners 6 — At Miami: Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered and Miami won its sixth straight game. The first inning blast by Soler bounced off a column behind the left-center field pavilion and was measured at 468 feet, the third-longest in the major leagues this season. Jesús Sánchez’s two-run single with the bases loaded against Mariners starter Matt Brash capped a four-run second.