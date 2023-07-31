Brewers Braves Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea delivers during the first inning Sunday at Atlanta. The Cascade, Iowa, native allowed five runs on five hits but did not factor in the decision. The Braves won, 8-6.

 Todd Kirkland The Associated Press

Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Sunday to cap their sweep of the high-scoring series.

Orlando Arcia led off the eighth with a double to left field off Joel Payamps (4-2). With one out, Olson’s 35th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center, giving the Braves the lead. It was the first earned runs allowed by Payamps, who took a 1.68 ERA into the game, since June 8.

