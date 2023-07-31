Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Sunday to cap their sweep of the high-scoring series.
Orlando Arcia led off the eighth with a double to left field off Joel Payamps (4-2). With one out, Olson’s 35th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center, giving the Braves the lead. It was the first earned runs allowed by Payamps, who took a 1.68 ERA into the game, since June 8.
Kirby Yates (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 20th save by striking out the side in the ninth.
Atlanta rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. Collin McHugh blew the 5-3 lead by giving up three runs in the sixth.
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea allowed five runs on five hits in five innings of work but did not factor in the decision.
Reds 9, Dodgers 0 — At Los Angeles: Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto and Matt McLain homered, and Cincinnati took over sole possession of first place in the NL Central. De La Cruz went 4-for-5 and scored twice as the Reds rapped out 14 hits in taking two of three from the NL West-leading Dodgers.
Pirates 6, Phillies 4 (10 innings) — At Pittsburgh: Josh Palacios hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and Pittsburgh rallied twice from two runs down to clinch the three-game series. With Jared Triolo on as the automatic runner, Palacios led off the 10th by driving a slider from Andrew Vasquez (2-1) 367 feet to right. He celebrated his 28th birthday with his second homer of the season as the Pirates took two of three from the Phillies.
Mets 5, Nationals 2 — At New York: Justin Verlander earned his 250th career victory in what could be his final start for New York. Francisco Lindor homered and had three hits for the fourth-place Mets, who took three of four from last-place Washington. Pete Alonso drove in two runs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 5, White Sox 0 — At Chicago: José Ramírez homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Aaron Civale and Cleveland earned a split of the four-game series. Steven Kwan also homered in manager Terry Francona’s 1,927th win, breaking a tie with Casey Stengel for 13th on the career list. White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (4-10) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked five.
Royals 2, Twins 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Freddy Fermin hit a homer, Maikel Garcia had an RBI double, Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run over seven innings and Kansas City completed a sweep of Minnesota. Yarbrough (4-5) had his best start of the season going seven innings, allowing one earned run and giving up seven hits while fanning five.
Rays 8, Astros 2 — At Houston: Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Josh Lowe capped a four-run first with a three-run double and Tampa Bay beat Houston. The Rays got to Houston starter Brandon Bielak (5-6) for four runs in the first, with Yandy Díaz scoring on a fielding error by José Abreu before Josh Lowe hit his three-run double. Bielak allowed six runs — three earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts in five innings.
Angels 3, Blue Jays 2 (10 innings) — At Toronto: Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep. Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Renfroe went 3-for-4 and drove in all three runs.
Orioles 9, Yankees 3 — At Baltimore: The Orioles erupted for seven first-inning runs highlighted by a three-run homer from Adam Frazier. Ryan O’Hearn also drove in three runs for Baltimore, while Jake Bauers homered for New York.
INTERLEAGUE
Marlins 8, Tigers 6 — At Miami: Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura homered, newly acquired relievers Jorge López and David Robertson played key roles and Miami beat Detroit. López (5-2) got the last two outs in the seventh and Robertson closed with a perfect ninth in his Marlins debut for his 16th save.
Rockies 2, Athletics 0 — At Denver: Ty Blach tossed five strong innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in both runs, and Colorado salvaged the final game of the three-game series. Matt Koch, Brent Suter and Daniel Bard each pitched an inning before Justin Lawrence capped the shutout with a clean ninth to earn his eighth save.
Padres 5, Rangers 3 — At San Diego: Gary Sanchez homered twice, Juan Soto doubled in Fernando Tatis Jr. from first base and left-hander Blake Snell had another strong start for San Diego, who beat Texas for a three-game sweep. Josh Hader retired Josh Jung with the bases loaded in the ninth inning for his 25th save in 29 chances.
Giants 4, Red Sox 3 (10 innings) — At San Francisco: Joc Pederson singled in Patrick Bailey in the 10th inning, and San Francisco earned its first home series win against Boston since 2004.
Mariners 4, Diamondbacks 0 — At Phoenix: Luis Castillo threw six sharp innings, J.P. Crawford connected for a solo homer and Seattle took two of three games in the weekend series.