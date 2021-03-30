AMES, Iowa — Emergency workers recovered the body of an Iowa State University student on Monday, a day after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake, killing one other student. The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized, the university said. Three members were rescued by people who live around the lake, officials said, and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day. The three students who were rescued were treated at an Ames hospital. The names of the students had not been released by Monday morning. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization. Winds at the time of the accident were around 20-25 mph, which made conditions on the lake “pretty rough.” With air temperatures around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, the water would have been cold enough for hypothermia to set in within minutes. WRESTLING
Lee, Steveson share Hodge Trophy
Iowa’s Spencer Lee and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson have been named winners of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestlers in 2020-21. The announcement Monday marked the first time in the award’s 20-year history that two wrestlers shared the honor. Lee won the Hodge last year, and last week he became a three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds. Steveson won his first heavyweight national title. Also receiving first-place votes were Iowa State 157-pounder David Carr and Penn State 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young, both of whom won national titles. FOOTBALL
Couple donates $10M to Iowa
IOWA CITY, — The couple who own a massive Interstate 80 travel center in eastern Iowa have donated $10 million to fund the Iowa football program and other athletics projects, the school announced Monday. The Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund will endow the head football coaching position in perpetuity, and Kirk Ferentz and those who follow him will hold the formal title of Moon Family Head Football Coach. The Moons’ gift has three components: $5 million for the endowment fund that will support the football program, $3 million to support for football and other athletics initiatives as determined by the athletic director and $2 million for the revitalization of Kinnick Stadium’s north end zone seating and concourse.
Vikings strengthen secondary
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have added more seasoning to their secondary, agreeing to contract terms with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods. The Vikings on Monday announced the deals, which were pending completion of a physical exam. Alexander made a quick return to Minnesota, which drafted him in the second round in 2016 out of Clemson. He left as a free agent last year for Cincinnati, where he started 10 games in the nickel role. BASEBALL
Cardinals place 3 on injured list
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals plan to start the season Thursday in Cincinnati with pitchers Kwang Hyun Kim, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas on the injured list along with outfielder Harrison Bader. Hudson always planned to begin on the season on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Kim is dealing with a back injury, Mikolas with a sore shoulder and Bader has a strained right foreman that could keep him out a month, the Cardinals said Sunday. The Cardinals also reassigned pitcher Kodi Whitley and outfielder Lane Thomas and reassigned catchers Tyler Heineman and Dennis Ortego and infielders Max Moroff and Jose Rondon to the minors as they settle their opening day roster.
Twins sign Dobnak to extension
MINNEAPOLIS — Randy Dobnak’s road to the major leagues was so far off the traditional path he even chauffeured some ride-share customers along the way. The Minnesota Twins delivered the overachieving right-hander another big-time moment on Monday, in the form of a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options and could be worth $29.75 million over eight seasons.
AMES, Iowa — Emergency workers recovered the body of an Iowa State University student on Monday, a day after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake, killing one other student.
The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized, the university said. Three members were rescued by people who live around the lake, officials said, and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.
The three students who were rescued were treated at an Ames hospital. The names of the students had not been released by Monday morning.
The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.
Winds at the time of the accident were around 20-25 mph, which made conditions on the lake “pretty rough.” With air temperatures around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, the water would have been cold enough for hypothermia to set in within minutes.
WRESTLING
Lee, Steveson share Hodge Trophy
Iowa’s Spencer Lee and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson have been named winners of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestlers in 2020-21.
The announcement Monday marked the first time in the award’s 20-year history that two wrestlers shared the honor. Lee won the Hodge last year, and last week he became a three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds. Steveson won his first heavyweight national title.
Also receiving first-place votes were Iowa State 157-pounder David Carr and Penn State 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young, both of whom won national titles.
FOOTBALL
Couple donates $10M to Iowa
IOWA CITY, — The couple who own a massive Interstate 80 travel center in eastern Iowa have donated $10 million to fund the Iowa football program and other athletics projects, the school announced Monday.
The Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund will endow the head football coaching position in perpetuity, and Kirk Ferentz and those who follow him will hold the formal title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.
The Moons’ gift has three components: $5 million for the endowment fund that will support the football program, $3 million to support for football and other athletics initiatives as determined by the athletic director and $2 million for the revitalization of Kinnick Stadium’s north end zone seating and concourse.
Vikings strengthen secondary
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have added more seasoning to their secondary, agreeing to contract terms with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods.
The Vikings on Monday announced the deals, which were pending completion of a physical exam. Alexander made a quick return to Minnesota, which drafted him in the second round in 2016 out of Clemson. He left as a free agent last year for Cincinnati, where he started 10 games in the nickel role.
BASEBALL
Cardinals place 3 on injured list
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals plan to start the season Thursday in Cincinnati with pitchers Kwang Hyun Kim, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas on the injured list along with outfielder Harrison Bader.
Hudson always planned to begin on the season on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Kim is dealing with a back injury, Mikolas with a sore shoulder and Bader has a strained right foreman that could keep him out a month, the Cardinals said Sunday.
The Cardinals also reassigned pitcher Kodi Whitley and outfielder Lane Thomas and reassigned catchers Tyler Heineman and Dennis Ortego and infielders Max Moroff and Jose Rondon to the minors as they settle their opening day roster.
Twins sign Dobnak to extension
MINNEAPOLIS — Randy Dobnak’s road to the major leagues was so far off the traditional path he even chauffeured some ride-share customers along the way. The Minnesota Twins delivered the overachieving right-hander another big-time moment on Monday, in the form of a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options and could be worth $29.75 million over eight seasons.