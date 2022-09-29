Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1.
Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.
It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.”
LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights.
“As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League,” the statement said. “We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets.”
Fox Sports declined to comment.
Networks typically pay a rights fee to broadcast a sport. The PGA Tour, for example, this year began an expanded media rights deal for its tournaments to be shown on CBS, NBC, Golf Channel and ESPN+. The nine-year deal is worth an estimated $7 billion.
FOOTBALL
Chargers place Joey Bosa on injured reserve
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a torn groin on Wednesday.
He will undergo surgery and coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season.
Bosa tore his groin during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Panthers’ McCaffrey dealing with quad injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers star running back is dealing with another injury.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury. McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team is taking measures to limit his workload given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.
Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their game against the Green Bay Packers.
Belichick says Jones has made progress on the left ankle injury he sustained late in New England’s loss to Baltimore last week. But Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday.
Wilson cleared, will start for Jets on Sunday
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday “if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery.
Browns’ Garrett rests, status unclear
BEREA, Ohio — For the first time, the Cleveland Browns didn’t mind that Myles Garrett wasn’t with them on the field.
The All-Pro defensive end stayed home to rest and recover Wednesday from injuries suffered in a single-car crash as his status for the Browns’ game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt. Garrett was not at the team’s facility two days after one of the NFL’s top players flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice.
He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises.
BASEBALL
Longtime Royals staple Wathan to retire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime big league catcher and manager John Wathan announced Wednesday that he will retire after this season, ending a career in professional baseball that included 47 of 51 years spent with the Kansas City Royals.
Nicknamed “Duke,” Wathan was a first-round pick of the Royals in 1971 and eventually spent 10 seasons behind the plate for them. That included his memorable 1980 season in which he hit .305 and helped Kansas City win the AL pennant, and their 1985 season, when he helped the club win its first World Series title in his final year before retiring as a player.
SKIING
Body of famed U.S. extreme skier recovered
KATHMANDU, Nepal — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital.
Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.
