LUSAIL, Qatar — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina.
The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½ years.
“We could not be more excited,” U.S. presidential delegate Linda Greenfield said. “We are already hard at work preparing for 2026 and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world.”
Greenfield told Sheikha Alya Al Thani of Qatar, a fellow ambassador to the United Nations, that the current host had “set the standards high.”
“The most important thing to remember is the World Cup transcends things and it plays an exceptional role in uniting people and countries and creating lasting friendships,” Sheikha Alya said.
The 2026 tournament will be played in 16 cities: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
Argentina won the title in Qatar by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.
FOOTBALL
TCU quarterback Max Duggan announced on social media that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Duggan ranks ninth in the FBS with a 165.48 passing efficiency rating and has led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
MOBILE, Ala. — Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss hold off Rice, 38-24, in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday.
FRISCO, Texas — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas, 35-32, in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl on Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cornerback Jakon Robinson stopped SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on a 2-point conversion try with eight seconds left and BYU held on for a 24-23 win in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.
BASEBALL
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction. The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Trevor May and the Oakland Athletics have finalized a $7 million, one-year contract. May gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable next November, and a $6 million salary next season.
BASKETBALL
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return. Davis leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
MIAMI — Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after police say he punched his teenage daughter in the face. Court records show the former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star was arrested early Sunday in Miami, and later released on $1,500 bond.
A police report obtained by the paper says he punched the girl after he accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call.
GOLF
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius — French golfer Antoine Rozner produced a brilliant burst of scoring on the front nine on Sunday to win the Mauritius Open by five shots and become a three-time European tour champion. Rozner, who started the final round with a two-shot lead, extended his advantage to five after carding an eagle and three birdies over the first nine holes. Rozner’s nearest challenger was Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who finished alone in second on 14-under.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — The New York Rangers got goals from seven different sources in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago.
