Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-34, on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Four days after speaking at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach, Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass into the end zone on fourth-and-10 wasn’t anywhere near a receiver.
The NFL-leading Eagles (13-2) had two turnovers in the final five minutes and missed a chance to clinch the NFC’s top seed in a matchup of playoff-bound division rivals. Dallas (11-4), the defending NFC East champ, kept alive faint hopes of catching them.
Steelers 13, Raiders 10 — At Pittsburgh: Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and Pittsburgh honored the memory of the late Franco Harris as it rallied to beat Las Vegas. On the night the Steelers retired Harris’ No. 32 — the Hall of Fame running back died Wednesday at age 72 — Pittsburgh (7-8) kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders. Las Vegas (6-9) was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason. A day after the 50th anniversary of Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” win over the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs, Pickett deftly drove the Steelers 76 yards in 10 plays, the last a dart over the middle to a wide-open Pickens in the end zone.
Bengals 22, Patriots 18 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and Cincinnati forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve its win over New England. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead.
49ers 37, Commanders 20 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and San Francisco beat Washington for its eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He has thrown two TD passes in four straight games for the 49ers (11-4) and has won all three of his starts.
Ravens 17, Falcons 9 — At Baltimore: Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and Baltimore kept Atlanta out of the end zone as it ended up securing a playoff spot. About a half-hour after Baltimore (10-5) took care of the Falcons, New England lost to Cincinnati to put the Ravens in the playoffs. The Ravens won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury.
Panthers 37, Lions 23 — At Charlotte, N.C.: D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and Carolina racked up a franchise-record 320 yards on the ground to beat Detroit and keep its NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB.
Texans 19, Titans 14 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston snapped a nine-game skid by beating sliding Tennessee in a game delayed because of power issues.
Saints 17, Browns 10 — At Cleveland: Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans eliminated Cleveland from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. The temperature was 6 degrees at kickoff.
(Sunday’s game)
Rams 51, Broncos 14 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and Los Angeles earned its second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams.
