HERNING, Denmark — Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women’s world hockey championship final.
Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year. Abby Roque scored for the Americans and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots in the loss.
Canada edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime just over a year ago in Calgary in a world championship delayed to August because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada also beat the U.S. 3-2 in February’s Olympic women’s hockey final in Beijing.
BASEBALL
BOSTON — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He’s 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch.
Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but says it’s too early to know whether it is a season-ending injury. Manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday.
DENTON, Texas — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.
The 56-year-old Rangers’ Hall of Famer faced 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
GOLF
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open.
Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her.
No one came close, and Lopez had her third career LPGA Tour victory, and her first since the Tournament of Champions to start the 2020 season. Khang, who shot 29 on the front on a rain-softened course, closed with a 64 for second.
FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand event and end a victory drought of almost eight years.
Wilson rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then on No. 17 to take the outright lead. He held his nerve to par the last hole, hitting his drive off a small mound of turf instead of a tee. He closed with a 4-under 67 and finished a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson. Wilson had not recorded a top-10 finish on the European tour since a tie for fourth in the same event in 2019.
MOTOR SPORTS
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scott McLaughlin finished a Team Penske rout at Portland International Raceway by winning his third race of the season.
McLaughlin led 104 of the 110 laps Sunday to pick up his third victory of the season. He trails only Penske teammate Josef Newgarden (five) in most series wins, but an inconsistent season has the New Zealander clinging to any title chances.
Will Power, meanwhile, moved a step closer to a second IndyCar title with his second-place finish. Power heads into the season finale with a 20-point lead in the standings over Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.
Both reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward were eliminated from championship contention.
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of 100,000 adoring fans, and make it four straight wins for the first time in his F1 career.
Verstappen’s 10th win matched his tally from last year and the Red Bull driver extended his championship lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to 109 points.
With seven races left, a second straight title is looking increasingly likely.
George Russell finished second for Mercedes ahead of Leclerc with Lewis Hamilton dropping to fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.