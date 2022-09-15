St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 325th career start together on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, setting a major league record for most as a battery.
Wainwright allowed one run on eight hits in five innings to earn the 4-1 victory.
The St. Louis duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.
Wainwright and Molina received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium as they walked from the bullpen to the dugout prior the game against Milwaukee.
“A lot has taken place in that time span and that’s why I think this record is pretty darn cool,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before the game. “I don’t see anyone coming close to ever reaching it again.”
Towels with the No. 325 were given out to fans as they entered the ballpark.
Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to tie the game, and Molina put St. Louis ahead with an RBI single later in the inning. Lars Nootbaar hit a solo home run in the fifth, and Albert Pujols added an RBI double in the eighth for the Cardinals.
Cubs 6, Mets 3 — At New York: Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins had two-run doubles during a six-run first inning as the Cubs completed a three-game series sweep. Michael Hermosillo and Nelson Velazquez also drove in runs for Chicago in the inning.
Pirates 10, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single as Pittsburgh completed a four-game series sweep.
Giants 4, Braves 1 — At San Francisco: Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings before leaving with a blister and San Francisco earned a series win. Rodón improved to 13-8. He allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk.
Phillies 6, Marlins 1 — At Miami: J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also homered for the Phillies.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Gleyber Torres went 3-for-5 with an RBI, although four runs scored as the result of his at-bats. Three came in on errors.
Blue Jays 5, Rays 1 — At Toronto: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, and Toronto ensured winning a rare five-game series against a wild card rival heading into today’s finale.
Twins 4, Royals 0 — At Minneapolis: Sonny Gray pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to lead Minnesota, which scored three runs in the bottom of the first.
Astros 2, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and Houston completed a seven-game season sweep of the Tigers.
Guardians 5, Angels 3 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Cleveland earned its sixth consecutive victory.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 3, White Sox 0 — At Chicago: Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by the Chicago White Sox for a playoff spot, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings for Colorado. Chicago fell to 20-9 in games started by Cease.
Mariners 6, Padres 1 — At Seattle: Julio Rodríguez continued to strengthen his rookie of the year campaign with his fourth leadoff home run of the season, and Eugenio Suárez and Carlos Santana both added homers for Seattle.
Orioles 6, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Rookie Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs, Jorge Mateo homered and Baltimore completed a two-game sweep of their closest geographical rivals.
