Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Buy Now

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (left) and Adam Wainwright walk in from the bullpen after warming up Wednesday in St. Louis. They set a Major League Baseball record with their 325th start as a battery.

 Joe Puetz The Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 325th career start together on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, setting a major league record for most as a battery.

Wainwright allowed one run on eight hits in five innings to earn the 4-1 victory.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.