Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time.
The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll released today to move up from No. 2 last week. Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.
Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week, receiving nine first-place votes from a 61-person media panel.
Purdue is winning by an average of 25.6 points per game, the closest being the seven-point win over Iowa.
Alabama (7-1) had the biggest jump in this week’s poll, climbing seven spots to No. 9 after their win over Gonzaga. Southern California was next, moving up four spots to No. 16 following wins over Utah and Washington State last week.
Michigan fell out from No. 24 after scoring 51 points in a 21-point loss to North Carolina. The Wolverines had been as high as No. 4 this season.
Iowa coach Bluder nets 800th victory
IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark had her second triple-double of the season with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 21 points as No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State, 88-61, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory.
Bluder, in her 22nd season as Iowa’s coach, is 800-377 in her career and 444-235 at Iowa. She is one of six active Division I coaches, and one of 14 overall, with 800 or more wins.
FOOTBALL
Heisman finalists: Young, Hutchinson, Pickett, StroudAlabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to delay and go virtual last year due to the pandemic.
After a 2021 season in which a Heisman front-runner took a while to emerge and the race seemed wide-open into November, Young closed strong to become the favorite with 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mario Cristobal is going home again. Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous with Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
Cristobal and Miami are finalizing terms on a 10-year, $80 million deal, by far the richest the Hurricanes ever have given a coach.
Packers hopeful about injured playersGREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week.
The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) as well as cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). LaFleur said Monday they “potentially” could practice this week as the NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) prepare for a Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears (4-8).
Ravens lose CB Humphrey for the season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens and coach John Harbaugh’s team has yet another major injury concern.
Harbaugh announced Monday that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. That news came following the team’s 20-19 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday that left the Ravens just a game ahead of Cincinnati atop the division.
WRESTLING
Iowa wrestlers earn 17th straight win over ISU
AMES, Iowa — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won six of the 10 weight classes Sunday night en route to a 22-11 victory at Iowa State.
Iowa (3-0) won its 21st straight dual meet and extended its winning streak over Iowa State to 17 duals, the last 16 coming under Tom Brands. The Hawkeyes have won the Dan Gable traveling trophy every season since its inception in 2010. They lead the Cy-Hawk Series, 9-4.
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita.
The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statement that the horse suffered a heart attack.