Mets Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after the third out of the eighth inning in Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs won, 4-2.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Marcus Stroman pitched eight efficient innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Nico Hoerner homered in Chicago’s second straight victory since coming home after a 2-7 trip. Seiya Suzuki also drove in a run with a double off Japanese countryman Kodai Senga.

