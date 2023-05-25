Marcus Stroman pitched eight efficient innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Nico Hoerner homered in Chicago’s second straight victory since coming home after a 2-7 trip. Seiya Suzuki also drove in a run with a double off Japanese countryman Kodai Senga.
Stroman (4-4) threw just 88 pitches in his longest outing of the season, 59 for strikes. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two. Mark Leiter Jr. worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.
Francisco Álvarez hit a two-run shot in the third, but that was it for the Mets. Stroman helped himself by starting a 1-6-3 double play in the sixth, and then pounded his chest in celebration.
Senga (4-3) labored through five innings for New York, allowing three runs and six hits. Coming off a dominant performance against Tampa Bay, the rookie right-hander struck out six and issued a season-high five walks.
After Álvarez connected for his sixth homer, Chicago responded with three runs in the bottom half of the third. Dansby Swanson doubled home Hoerner, and Suzuki added a two-out RBI double off the wall in left. Suzuki then scored on Mike Tauchman’s single.
Reds 10, Cardinals 3 — At Cincinnati: Ben Lively earned his first victory as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs and Cincinnati had its highest hit total in almost a year in a win over St. Louis. Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar homered, hitting leadoff shots in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, for St. Louis.
Nationals 5, Padres 3 — At Washington: Alex Call had a two-run double in Washington’s four-run second inning and the Nationals held off San Diego. Call also singled to help the rebuilding Nationals improve to 11-11 in May and 21-28 overall.
Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5 — At Philadelphia: Trea Turner tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Alec Bohm hit the winning single in the 10th to rally Philadelphia from five runs down. Turner delivered his first highlight-reel hit for the Phillies when he connected to left field off reliever Jose Ruiz (1-1) with two outs, tying the game at 5.
Braves 4, Dodgers 3 — At Atlanta: Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth and Atlanta avoided a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Guardians 0 — At Cleveland: Michael Kopech struck out nine and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, Romy González had a two-run double and Chicago dealt Cleveland its sixth shutout loss. Kopech (3-4) did not allow a baserunner until Josh Naylor singled leading off the fifth. The right-hander walked one and extended his shutout streak to 15 innings in his last two outings.
Rays 7, Blue Jays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan became the first eight-game winner in the majors and Tampa Bay rebounded from a 19-run loss to beat Toronto. McClanahan (8-0) allowed one run, four hits and struck out seven in seven innings.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 4, Astros 0 — At Milwaukee: Adrian Houser allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Milwaukee homered three times in its win over Houston. Willy Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning to put the Brewers ahead for good. Owen Miller and Brian Anderson added solo shots in the seventh.
Twins 7, Giants 1 — At Minneapolis: Edouard Julien returned to the leadoff spot and hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice as Minnesota snapped a three-game skid.
Rangers 3, Pirates 2 — At Pittsburgh: Martín Pérez pitched seven strong innings, Marcus Semien hit the 16th leadoff homer of his career and Texas held off Pittsburgh to win for the fifth time in six games and move 13 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2016 season.