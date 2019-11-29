Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to help Iowa State post a record scoring output for the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Alabama 104-89 on Thursday in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Rasir Bolton added 22 points for the Cyclones (4-2), who shook free of their outside shooting struggles in this one.
Bolton, a Penn State transfer who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, entered the game shooting just 2 of 20 from 3-point range to mirror those troubles.
But he made 5 of 7 on Thursday, while Iowa State made 15 of 29 shots from behind the arc in easily its best totals for made 3s and 3-point percentage this season.
John Petty Jr. had 34 points and six 3-pointers to lead Alabama (2-4), posting the No. 2 point total in the tournament’s nine-year history.
Haliburton directed a 14-0 second-half run to turn away the best push from the Crimson Tide, who had cut a 17-point deficit to 61-55 with 14½ minutes left.
Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 straight points in the second half to upset North Carolina to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga in the final Friday.
No. 8 Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72 (OT) — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and Gonzaga survived Payton Pritchard’s shot for the win to beat Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.
No. 5 Maryland 76, Temple 69 — At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored five of his career-high 30 points in the final 3 minutes, helping Maryland overcome a slow start against Temple in the opening game of the Orlando Invitational.
No. 16 Memphis 83, North Carolina State 78 — At New York: Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to help No. 16 Memphis beat North Carolina State in the Barclays Center Classic.
Northern Iowa 78, South Carolina 72 — At Cancun, Mexico: AJ Green scored 26 points, including Northern Iowa’s last 10 points, leading the Panthers in the third-place game at the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.
WOMEN
Iowa 100, Towson — At San Juan, Puerto Rico: Makenzie Meyer set a career-high with 29 points, making 11 of 15 field goals and 5 of 7 from 3-point range, as the Hawkeyes won in the Puerto Rico Clasico.