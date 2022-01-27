No. 6 PURDUE (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) at IOWA (14-5, 4-4)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
BOTTOM LINE: Iowa has gone 11-1 in home games. The Hawkeyes are 1-1 in one-possession games. Purdue is fourth in college basketball scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 50.1%. The Boilermakers won the last meeting, 77-70, on Dec. 4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is shooting 57.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Hawkeyes. Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers. Ivey is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.
No. 11 WISCONSIN (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at NEBRASKA (6-13, 0-8)
Time: 4 p.m.
TV:Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
BOTTOM LINE: The Cornhuskers have gone 6-7 in home games. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Alonzo Verge Jr. averaging 8.7. Wisconsin is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Cornhuskers and Badgers face off for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 7.8 points. Bryce McGowens is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska. Jonathan Davis is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.