Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.
Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The 33-year-old left-hander said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.
Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle in the resumption of Saturday’s suspended game. Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.
The White Sox rebounded in the scheduled series finale, winning 7-5 behind Zack Collins’ four RBIs. Aaron Bummer (1-4) pitched an inning for the win, and Liam Hendriks got two outs for his 20th save.
Red Sox 9, Yankees 2 — At Boston: Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the Yankees to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals.
Angels 6, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Angels stopped a five-game losing streak.
Twins 8, Indians 2 — At Minneapolis: Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate. Naylor had suffered a broken bone.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66.
Rangers 4, Royals 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Joey Gallo homered and Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, helping Texas finish a three-game sweep.
Tigers 2, Astros 1 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run, and Detroit beat Houston for a split of their four-game series.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Dodgers 7, Cubs 1 — At Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning as Los Angeles beat Chicago.
Pirates 7, Cardinals 2 — At St. Louis: Pittsburgh’s Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game.
Nationals 5, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Washington ace Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss.
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4 — At San Diego: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during San Diego’s three-run rally in the seventh inning, and the Padres took two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record.
Brewers 5, Rockies 0 — At Milwaukee: Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.
Phillies 4, Mets 2 — At New York: Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Phillies beat the Mets for a split of their four-game series.
Braves 4, Reds 0 — At Cincinnati: Atlanta’s Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for the Braves.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 6, Giants 2 — At San Francisco: Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.