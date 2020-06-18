LOS ANGELES — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.
Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.
The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.
Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented.
The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six of their friends were killed, along with Zobayan.
MILWAUKEE — Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season.
Carton otherwise wouldn’t have been able to make his Marquette debut until the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2 guard from Bettendorf, Iowa, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Carton played 20 games and averaged 10.4 points for Ohio State as a freshman. After announcing Jan. 30 that he was stepping away from the program for mental health reasons, Carton entered the transfer portal in March.
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health.
Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles.
Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
St. Thomas gains NCAA approval for D-I moveST. PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas gained NCAA support Wednesday for the Minnesota school’s bid to move its athletic programs directly from Division III to Division I.
The NCAA’s Division I council announced after a committee meeting that St. Thomas can make a formal request to waive reclassification rules that currently mandate a 12-year process with a stop in Division II. The NCAA said the Division I council will vote by April on a proposal to alter those rules to allow any Division III school to move directly to Division I in a five-year reclassification process, provided certain criteria are satisfied.
St. Thomas, a private Catholic institution of about 6,000 undergraduate students in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been ejected from its Division III league for competitive reasons. St. Thomas will play its final season in the 100-year-old Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the 2020-21 school year. If the NCAA approves, the Summit League will be the primary home for the Tommies in all sports but football and hockey.
TENNIS
Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep says she does not “currently plan to play” at the 2020 U.S. Open because of COVID-19 concerns. Halep adds in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP on Wednesday that her stance “is not set in stone.”
Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times. The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.
Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges for U.S. Open matches at all courts except the two largest arenas.
There also will be three ball people instead of six at courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Those are among the changes announced by the U.S. Tennis Association as it outlined plans for running its 2020 Grand Slam tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no mixed doubles, juniors or wheelchair competition during the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 U.S. Open. There also will not be any qualifying rounds. Men’s and women’s doubles will be reduced from 64 teams each to 32 and only players not in singles may enter.
The French Open already was postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic and now is being pushed back an additional week.
The French Tennis Federation says its Grand Slam tournament’s main draw will be played at Roland Garros from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. That doubles the gap from the Sept. 13 end of the U.S. Open. The French Open originally was moved from a May start to Sept. 20. Now its qualifying will begin Sept. 21 and finish on Sept. 25.
HOCKEY
Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia was named commissioner Wednesday of the newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association, an NCAA Division I league set to start in the 2021-22 season.
Lucia won two national championships and made five trips to the Frozen Four over 19 seasons running the Gophers, until retiring from the bench in 2018. Before that, he was the head coach for six years each at Colorado College and Alaska-Fairbanks. His overall record was 736-403-102.
The original CCHA existed from 1971-2013, when widespread realignment in the sport led to its end.