NEW YORK — Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his decorated career.
The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.
Minus Canó, New York could move good-hitting Jeff McNeil into a regular spot at second base. The suspension also will surely prompt calls by Mets fans to sign free agent DJ LeMahieu, an AL MVP candidate this year with the Yankees.
The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion, a move that created an avalanche of positivity for a team that has reached the playoffs just three times in the last 20 years.
The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.
FOOTBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems, but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week.
The Chiefs are signing Baker to the practice squad, though that may be a short-lived stop before he is elevated to the 53-man roster. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.
Baker had been charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after he was accused of taking jewelry and cash at gunpoint during an incident in May. The alleged victims later recanted their stories and those charges were dropped after a South Florida attorney was arrested Monday for attempting to extort Baker — the 30th overall pick in 2019 — on behalf of three of the alleged victims.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. Coach Joe Judge announced the stunning move on Wednesday without explanation. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the line.
The Giants (3-7) are heading into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers said that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak. It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed this season.
DAVIE, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.
According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. Jones was difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the report said.
Jones, 32, played for the Dolphins from 2010-19 and twice made the Pro Bowl. He was released March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.
BASKETBALL
Big Ten releases conference schedule
CHICAGO — The Big Ten released its long-awaited men’s basketball schedule Wednesday, proceeding with a 20-game schedule that includes built-in open dates to provide makeups for potential COVID-19-related postponements.
The conference season tips off Dec. 13 with Penn State at Michigan and features four games on Christmas: Wisconsin at Michigan State, Iowa at Minnesota, Michigan at Nebraska and Maryland at Purdue.
The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 at the United Center. Last season’s tournament in Indianapolis was canceled after one day of games at the onset of the pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS
Ohio State will prohibit family and friends of players and coaches from attending football games this season because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The school has allowed a few hundred people at the first two home games, but that will end with the No. 3 Buckeyes’ game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday against No. 9 Indiana. The stadium holds about 105,000.
In a release, Ohio State said the decision was made after the Columbus Department of Health on Wednesday issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory that starts at 6 p.m. Friday to try to stem further spread of the pandemic.
The decision regarding football games will be re-evaluated before the final home game against Michigan on Dec. 12. But families won’t be allowed to attend men’s and women’s basketball or hockey games scheduled in December.
A limited number of media will be allowed to cover Saturday’s football game, which will be televised on FOX.
Six more ECHL teams have opted out of playing this season in second-tier minor league hockey because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire North Division — the Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Worcester Railers — opted out, leaving 18 teams. The Norfolk Admirals and Gwinnett Gladiators opted out earlier.
Players on those teams are free agents. The league says all teams plan to be back for 2021-22. They get to retain players’ future rights if they pay their insurance this season.