SAN DIEGO — The catcher who wanted a chance to sell the Cardinals on his ability to follow Yadier Molina behind the plate at Busch Stadium will get that chance.
The Cardinals have an agreement in place with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, multiple sources told the Post-Dispatch.
Deterred by the ongoing asking price for the top catcher available via trade, the Cardinals pivoted this week to Contreras, the former Cub and three-time All-Star who had a compelling in-person meeting with Cardinals officials last season. The Cardinals had discussed a deal of no more than four years with the catcher before inching it up to five years and besting Houston’s bid.
The Cardinals and Contreras are finalizing a five-year, $87.5 million deal. The contract is pending a physical, and the Cardinals brass did not expect to announce or acknowledge the contract before leaving San Diego on Thursday.
Contreras will be the Cardinals everyday catcher and likely bat fifth in the lineup as manager Oliver Marmol sketched it out Tuesday.
The move for Contreras means the Cardinals are unlikely to pursue a free-agent shortstop like Dansby Swanson. The Cardinals’ interest in him was based on the potential of trading for a catcher.
The Cardinals’ contract with Contreras is the largest ever finalized by a free agent who has not previously been with the team.
Contreras hit .243 with a .349 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage this past season for the Cubs. He hit 22 home runs and drove home 55 RBIs in 113 games. Contreras started 72 games at catcher and saw 39 for the Cubs at designated hitter. In seven years with the Cubs, he started more than a 100 games at catcher only twice.
Contreras received a qualifying offer from the Cubs, so signing him will cost the Cardinals their second-highest pick in the 2023 draft and $500,000 lopped off their international scouting budget.
Judge back to Yankees — Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx. Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s contract had not been publicly announced. New York general manager Brian Cashman declined to confirm the agreement. But he said he was “optimistic that we’re in a good place,” and he credited Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner for the team’s position while making reference to Hal’s late father, George.
Judge also considered signing with the San Francisco Giants, who will now pivot to try to secure another elite player in free agency.
All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are free agents, along with left-hander Carlos Rodón after his terrific year for Giants. Speedy center fielder Brandon Nimmo could be a nice fit for San Francisco’s expansive outfield at Oracle Park.
Pitchers make moves — Judge’s contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever — dominated the conversation at the winter meetings Wednesday, but pitchers Jameson Taillon, José Quintana and Kenley Jansen all joined new teams.
Taillon joined the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a four-year contract that is worth roughly $68 million. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Cubs haven’t formally announced the move, but President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said the team has been looking at Taillon for a long time.
Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation. Another person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.
Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. . The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves. The right-hander spent the previous 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020.
Red Sox land Yoshida — Masataka Yoshida, the Japanese star who has the best plate approach in Nippon Professional Baseball and should immediately slot into the top of the Red Sox batting order, agreed to sign with Boston on a contract that will pay him $90 million over the next five years, according to multiple reports on Wednesday evening.
The Red Sox will also have to pay Yoshida’s club, the Orix Buffaloes, a posting fee of more than $15 million, bringing the total commitment beyond $105 million. With that, Yoshida is the most expensive position player ever to make the leap from Japan to MLB.
