Justin Steele pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning in his fourth straight win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres, 6-0, on Tuesday night in Chicago.
Yan Gomes had four of Chicago’s seven hits, including a two-run drive off Blake Snell in the second. Gomes is batting .441 (15 for 34) with four homers and nine RBIs in his last eight games.
Steele (4-0) has pitched at least six innings and allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first four outings this year.
Dodgers 8, Pirates 7 — At Pittsburgh: Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to help Los Angeles overcome a five-run deficit and rally to a win over Pittsburgh.
Nationals 5, Mets 0 — At New York: Josiah Gray pitched six overpowering innings and batterymate Keibert Ruiz homered to help Washington beat New York.
Braves 7, Marlins 4 — At Atlanta: Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies homered twice and Atlanta beat Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 7, White Sox 0 — At Toronto: José Berríos struck out a season-high nine over seven innings, Danny Jansen homered twice and Toronto extended Chicago’s losing streak to six.
Chicago has lost 11 of 13 and 14 of 17. The White Sox were blanked for the second time this season and have three runs and 10 hits in their last three games.
Twins 6, Yankees 2 — At Minneapolis: Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and Minnesota beat New York to clinch their first season series against the Yankees since 2001.
Astros 5, Rays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and Houston ended Tampa Bay 14-game season-opening home winning streak.
Red Sox 8, Orioles 6 — At Baltimore: Jarren Duran hit a grand slam in the third and Boston withstood a five-run ninth inning by Baltimore, holding on for a win that snapped the Orioles’ seven-game winning streak.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 4, Brewers 3 — At Milwaukee: Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run home run and four Detroit pitchers held Milwaukee in check, as the Tigers beat the Brewers.
It was the first time this season that the Brewers have lost three straight, including a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.
Rockies 5, Guardians 1 — At Cleveland: Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and Colorado beat Cleveland to clinch its first series win this season.
Mariners 5, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run, double and single, Teoscar Hernández also went deep and Seattle opened a nine-game trip with a victory over Philadelphia.
Reds 7, Rangers 6 — At Cincinnati: Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas, the Reds’ second big comeback in two days against the Rangers.
