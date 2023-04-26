Padres Cubs Baseball

The Chicago Cubs’ Yan Gomes (right) and Trey Mancini celebrate Gomes’ two-run home run during Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres in Chicago. The Cubs won, 6-0.

 Erin Hooley/The Associated Press

Justin Steele pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning in his fourth straight win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres, 6-0, on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Yan Gomes had four of Chicago’s seven hits, including a two-run drive off Blake Snell in the second. Gomes is batting .441 (15 for 34) with four homers and nine RBIs in his last eight games.

