CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are creating a diversity committee to help improve the organization’s standards and practices.
Owner Tom Ricketts and President of Business Operations Crane Kenney are leading the plans, according to President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein.
The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have sparked protests across the country. Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe.
The protests also have led sports organizations to take a closer look at their history and policies when it comes to diversity.
“I’d like to start just by offering my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless victims who keep losing their lives to racist violence in this country year after year, decade after decade, century after century,” Epstein said Monday on a conference call ahead of baseball’s amateur draft. “I join my colleagues at the Cubs in standing up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protesters who are doing their best to make this a real inflection point in our history. At this moment in time, silence is complicity, and it’s important that all of our voices are heard.”
Epstein said the committee “can make sure we set better standards for ourselves and hold ourselves accountable and be better on this issue.”
But the longtime baseball executive isn’t waiting for the committee when it comes to taking a closer look at his work, recently examining his own hiring practices.
“The majority of people that I’ve hired, if I’m being honest, have similar backgrounds as me and look a lot like me,” Epstein said. “That’s something that I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better.”
FOOTBALL
Nebraska receiver Spielman will transfer
LINCOLN, Neb. — JD Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school said Monday. Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced March 3 that Spielman had returned to his hometown of Eden Prairie, Minn., to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably would miss all of spring practice.
Saints’ Thomas to help with medical debt
New Orleans Saints All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas has joined with a non-profit group to help relieve $2.3 million in health care debt for Louisiana residents.
Thomas contributed $20,000 to the group RIP Medical Debt, which works with individual donors and organizations to purchase medical debt at steep discounts for people whose bills exceed their ability to pay.
BASKETBALL
Spurs’ Aldridge out for season
Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder, a major blow to the Spurs’ postseason chances, assuming the season continues as planned. The Spurs announced Monday that Aldridge had the surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury he suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21. San Antonio is one of the 22 teams will that report to Orlando, Fla., starting next month, when the NBA plans to resume its season.
GOLF
CBS pushes for players to boost broadcast
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jim Nantz will be alone in the broadcast booth when the PGA Tour resumes its schedule Thursday. That’s not the only voice CBS Sports wants to hear at Colonial. In announcing the broadcast and productions plans for the return to golf, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said the network would have what Nantz dubbed a “confession cam.” Players would walk into a tent during the round and talk briefly into a remote camera.
McManus also said the network has been working more aggressively to have players wear microphones.
HOCKEY
Current, former players form alliance
Seven current or former black NHL players formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance on Monday, creating another avenue to fight racism and intolerance in the sport.
Akim Aliu, whose story of racism in hockey in late 2019 brought the topic back to the forefront, and San Jose forward Evander Kane will head up the group. The executive committee is made up of Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley, Buffalo forward Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia forward Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward.
“Our mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey,” the group said in a letter. “We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within our game of hockey but also within society.”