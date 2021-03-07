IOWA CITY — For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa All-American Luka Garza is one of 15 semifinalists for the Wooden Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player who achieves tremendous on-court success. The announcement was made on Saturday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Garza (6-foot-11, 265 pounds) has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 19 victories this season, including wins in six of their last seven. He leads the nation in total points (621); player efficiency rating (36.37); 30-point games (7); field goals made (231); and 22-point games (17). Garza is eighth nationally in free throw makes (123) and 15th in double-doubles (11).
The native of Washington, D.C., broke the school’s 32-year old record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21, 2021. His 2,180 points rank 14th best in Big Ten history. In addition to ranking first in career scoring, Garza is first at Iowa in conference scoring (1,380), total field goals made (820), field goal attempts (1,504), and 40-point games (2); second in 30-point games (12); fourth in double-doubles (32) and rebounding (879); sixth in blocked shots (145); eighth in free throw makes (428); and 13th in 3-pointers made (112).
He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers and he is the only player from a major conference with those numbers dating back to the 1992-93 season. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu were also named finalists.
Creighton players hurt over McDermott speechOMAHA, Neb. — Five Creighton basketball players explained in a short pregame video Saturday why they were hurt by coach Greg McDermott’s remarks in his locker room talk following a loss last weekend.
McDermott twice used the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday, after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova. Assistant coach Alan Huss was interim head coach for the Butler game.
Shereef Mitchell said, “For slaves, life on a plantation was filled with mental, emotional, physical, psychological and sexual abuse. You were owned as property and not human. Slaves had no rights and no voice. They were branded like cattle, forced from their homeland and stripped of their culture, language and basic human rights. They worked 18 hours a day six days a week. Any sign of wrongdoing such as lack of productivity, not following instructions or resistance would result in beatings or death and that is why...”
Silver: NBA may return to normal in 2021-22
The NBA is expecting arenas to be filled again next season and a return to its normal calendar, Commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday, while cautioning again that every plan is contingent on continued progress in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.
There are no plans for the league to travel overseas next season for exhibitions or regular-season games, Silver said, meaning recent preseason trips to foreign markets such as China, Japan or India won’t be repeated until 2022 at the earliest.
But otherwise, things may largely appear back to normal — with the NBA eyeing a return to the 82-game schedule, starting in October and ending in June.
BASEBALL
Yankees manager Boone back on bench
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout Saturday, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted. Boone, who turns 48 in a few days, left the club Wednesday to get the pacemaker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Fla. He returned to camp Saturday after clearing COVID-19 protocols and said he feels great — especially so when he watched ace Gerrit Cole cruise through a simulated game at the team’s spring training facility in Tampa.
Odorizzi agrees to two-year deal with Astros
Free-agent pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who made the American League All-Star team while pitching for the Twins in 2019, agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros on Saturday.
The 30-year-old right-hander pitched three seasons for the Twins, and was 22-18 with a 4.11 ERA. After going 15-7 in 2019, he was injured much of last season and made only four starts. He had a back injury, took a line drive to the chest and was also sidelined by a blister, and had a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.
GOLF
Westwood takes lead at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lee Westwood made a pair of 30-foot putts over the final three holes Saturday, one for eagle and the other a closing birdie, for a 7-under 65 that gave England’s ageless wonder a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Westwood turns 48 next month and is feeling younger by the years, coming off a third European Tour title and still easily among the top 50 in the world.
Now he goes up against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose 68 included a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole in which he cut off so much of the water he had only 70 yards for his second shot on the 531-yard hole.