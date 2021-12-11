IOWA CITY — Iowa running back Tyler Goodson announced Friday he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft and won’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1.
“Similar to a lot of young kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching,” Goodson tweeted. “I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level.”
Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 and 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.
“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”
Hamilton, Williams to skip Irish bowl game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton, two junior star players for No. 5 Notre Dame, announced Friday they will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State so they can instead prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.
The two were Associated Press preseason first-team All-Americans, running back Williams as the all-purpose player and Hamilton at safety They were also two of Notre Dame’s seven captains during an 11-1 season.
Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year,
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters to finish ahead of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 points.
Pro Bowl WR Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
ATLANTA — Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech’s run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.
The football world mourned Friday for Thomas, who died in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33 — less than six months after officially announcing his retirement from the NFL. Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga.
Virginia hires Clemson OC Elliott
Virginia has hired Tony Elliott as the Cavaliers next football coach. Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams announced the move Friday, no details of Elliott’s contract was released. Virginia will introduce the longtime Clemson offensive at a news conference next week.
Duke hired Texas A&M’s Elko
Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school announced Elko’s hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe.
BASEBALL
Fregosi Jr., son of former manager, dies at 57
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57.
Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.
Twins hire Hank Conger as 1st base coach
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins filled out their staff by hiring Hank Conger as their first base and catching coach on Friday. Conger played seven seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. He played for Tampa Bay in 2016, his last year in the majors. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a coach for the Rays then.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar legend Al Unser dies at 82
INDIANAPOLIS — Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt and Al Unser embraced their fierce competition on the racetrack. Andretti and Foyt, the two biggest rivals in IndyCar history, each respected Unser for another reason — his ability to race hard, fair and smart.
Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times and one of the most successful drivers in IndyCar history, died early Friday at his home in New Mexico. He was 82.
While fans revered the sometimes heated IndyCar rivalries of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, Unser found a way to carve out his own niche amid Foyt’s flamboyance and Andretti’s popularity. Even his more outspoken older brother, Bobby, a three-time 500 winner, developed his own fan following before going into broadcasting. Bobby Unser died in May.