AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.
Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.
The U.S. will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27. The U.S. beat the Dutch 2-0 in the 2019 final in France.
Second-ranked Sweden is drawn in Group G with South Africa, Italy and Argentina. Third-ranked Germany is in Group H with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea and European champion England in Group D with Denmark, China and a playoff winner.
The three playoff winners will be determined through inter-continental qualifying matches in Auckland in February.
Under the formula of the draw, the six top-ranked teams couldn’t face each other in the group stage. That ensured the U.S. will not face Sweden in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in 10 years.
FOOTBALL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins.
Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington. The veteran receiver has missed four games with a hamstring problem that put him on injured reserve. The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb has a high ankle sprain and Hanson has a biceps injury. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt are questionable for Sunday’s game. Bakhtiari has a knee issue. Wyatt has an illness.
DENVER — The Denver Broncos have ruled out quarterback Russell Wilson for today’s game against the surging New York Jets. Wilson pulled a hamstring during Monday night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was limited in practice all week and backup Brett Rypien took the bulk of the snaps. Rypien will get his second career start. His first one also was against the Jets back in 2020. He had two touchdown throws and three interceptions in Denver’s 37-28 win at the Meadowlands. This is just the fourth game Wilson will miss in his 11-year NFL career.
WASHINGTON — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games.
Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.
MOTOR SPORTS
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series finale next month after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four after Ty Majeski claimed the first berth with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month. Majeski won Saturday’s race in a Toyota for ThorSport Racing. The finale will be on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Gragson claims 1st win at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Noah Gragson gave JR Motorsports two drivers in the Xfinity Series championship finale with his win Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Gragson led 127 of the 200 laps then held off Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger on a late restart to earn his eighth win of the season and the 13th of his Xfinity Series career.
AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN and Formula One have reached a new broadcast deal through 2025.
ESPN has held F1 broadcast rights in the U.S. since 2018 as the global series has experienced a boom in popularity. The new deal keeps all races live in their current, commercial-free format. At least 16 of next season’s 24 races will be on either ABC or ESPN; both networks are owned by the Walt Disney Co.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain.
The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago’s home opener. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.
