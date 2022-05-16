Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter — or even a win — because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 victory Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI grounder helped the Pirates become the sixth team in big league history since 1901 to win despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.
By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. And in a season in which most everything has gone wrong for the Reds, this surely had to be the topper.
Greene (1-6), a prized Reds rookie, struck out nine and was pulled after one-out walks in the eighth to Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez. Greene threw 118 pitches, the most by any pitcher in the majors this year.
Pirates starter José Quintana held the Reds scoreless through seven innings, giving up three hits while striking out five. Chris Stratton (2-1) pitched around a two-on, one out jam in the eighth. David Bednar worked a clean ninth for his seventh save.
Cardinals 15, Giants 6 — At St. Louis: Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs and Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings to lead St. Louis in a game that ended with veteran slugger Albert Pujols on the mound. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won two of three in the series.
Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Phoenix: Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and Chicago beat Arizona. Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won four of six after a 3-14 stretch. Wisdom doubled to deep center field to lead off the ninth against Ian Kennedy (2-2) and Schwindel reached out and hit a soft line drive over first base.
Brewers 7, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help Milwaukee beat Miami. Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff (4-2) walked two and struck out six.
Padres 7, Braves 3 (11 innings) — At Atlanta: Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning.
Dodgers 5, Phillies 4 — At Los Angeles: Gavin Lux atoned for an early fielding mistake with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles avoided a four-game series sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, White Sox 1 — At Chicago: Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings and New York took advantage of Michael Kopech’s one wild stretch to beat Chicago. The Yankees managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. Kopech (0-1) pitched six innings of one-hit ball for Chicago.
Twins 3, Guardians 1 — At Minneapolis: Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as Minnesota beat Cleveland.
Angels 5, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani homered for the second consecutive game, leading Los Angeles. His eighth homer this season was a 425-foot drive deep into the right-field stands off a first-inning sinker from Frankie Montas.
Rangers 7, Red Sox 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Adolis García and Kole Calhoun each hit two home runs, and Martin Perez pitched six strong innings for Texas.
Tigers 5, Orioles 1 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Detroit beat Baltimore for its first series sweep this season.
Rays 3, Blue Jays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Third baseman Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
Royals 8, Rockies 7 — At Denver: Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and Kansas City recovered from blowing a six-run lead.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 8, Nationals 0 — At Washington: Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a homer, Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings and Houston beat Washington. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs.
Mariners 8, Mets 7 — At New York: Rookie Julio Rodríguez hit a tying homer as part of a four-hit game, Cal Raleigh added a go-ahead, two-run drive and reliever Diego Castillo struck out Pete Alonso with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lift Seattle over New York.
