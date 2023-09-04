Lions Panthers Football
Buy Now

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has turned his team into a contender for the NFC North title.

 Brian Westerholt The Associated Press

For the first time in 22 years playing at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have sold out of season tickets.

The downtown domed stadium that has housed 13 different double-digit-loss Lions teams just might be the most fashionable venue in the NFC North this fall. They’re favored to win the division, according to Fanduel Sportsbook odds. Such steep expectations can be a burden, of course, but extra pressure is hardly part of this group’s experience.

Recommended for you

Tags