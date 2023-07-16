Walking Barefoot Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Mike Tauchman walks barefoot on the field before a baseball game between the Cubs and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco last month. The practice of ‘Earthing’ is popular with MLB players.

 Jeff Chiu The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Shoes off and dropped near the visitor’s dugout in San Francisco, Christian Walker begins his barefoot stroll through the perfectly manicured grass and makes his way into right field, where he plops down for a much-needed dose of Vitamin D on a sunny, summer Bay Area day. It’s a welcome chance for a good stretch and fresh air following a cross-country flight from Washington.

It also provides a little bit of quiet time, all to himself, before the structured baseball activity of warmups and batting practice begins.

