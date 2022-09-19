Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, 42-38, on Sunday in Baltimore.
Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami (2-0) trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.
Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.
Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami.
Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 — At New Orleans: Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to two ejections, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that lifted Tampa Bay. Brady was shouting at the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints’ star cornerback. The Buccaneers’ Mike Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore, and both were ejected. Brady finished 18 of 34 for 190 yards and the lone TD.
Patriots 17, Steelers 14 — At Pittsburgh: Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown to lead New England. The Patriots (1-1) haven’t lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish. Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers.
Jets 31, Browns 30 — At Cleveland: Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York past Cleveland, which blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes. Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle on third-and-10.
Giants 19, Panthers 16 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and New York beat Carolina. The Giants improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss.
Jaguars 24, Colts 0 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk to lead Jacksonville. The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history.
Lions 36, Commanders 27 — At Detroit: Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, lifting Detroit. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions (1-1) lead 22-0 at halftime.
49ers 27, Seahawks 7 —At Santa Clara, Calif.: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing an injured Trey Lance and ran for another score to lead San Francisco. Lance was taken off the field on a cart with his injured right ankle in an air cast after getting hurt on a run on the second drive of the game. Lance broke his ankle and is out for the season.
Rams 31, Falcons 27 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Ramsey intercepted a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the end zone and Los Angeles held off a second-half rally attempt by Atlanta. Cooper Kupp had two TD catches for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 — At Arlington, Texas: Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and Dallas held on to win after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead. Joe Burrow got the Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play, 83-yard drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion.
Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 (OT) — At Las Vegas: Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and Arizona rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to beat Las Vegas. Kyler Murray scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on the final snap of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the tying 2-point conversion.
Broncos 16, Texans 9 — At Denver: Russell Wilson overcame a slow start and a cascade of boos to lead Denver past Houston in his uneven debut. The Broncos (1-1) were flagged 13 times for 100 yards, marking the first time in four years they’ve had back-to-back games with double-digit penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.