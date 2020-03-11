News in your town

Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice

Sports in brief: U.S. House to study minor league contraction

NFL: Ravens' Marshal Yanda, Iowa native, to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

College basketball: No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Baylor headline Big 12 tournament

Sports in brief: Brewers will pay Yelich until he's 50

Sporting events in Italy to be halted because of virus

Garza picked Big Ten Player of Year, Gard gets coach honors

NBA: Hawks beat Hornets in double overtime

Best player? In college basketball, that's still unclear

Girls prep basketball: Cascade star earns all-state honors again

Local & area roundup: Spartans add 3rd win on Florida road trip

Prep bowling: Mustangs pace all-area girls bowling team

Yelich will be paid deferred money by Brewers until 2042

Kansas still unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Wisconsin, Illinois climb, while Iowa falls

Men's college basketball: Illinois holds off Iowa to grab higher seed at Big Ten tourney

Logano holds off Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Goldschmidt homers in Cards’ win

Lakers end Clippers' 6-game winning streak

Sports briefs: No. 1-ranked Hawkeyes capture Big Ten crown

College basketball: ISU stuns No. 2 Baylor

PGA Tour: Hatton hands on to win Bay Hill for 1st PGA Tour title

College wrestling: Wahlert grad lives up to prediction

Bowling: Senior girls finish 1-2 for Jr. Big 10 title

USHL: Gaber stands alone atop Fighting Saints' goal chart

State qualifiers lead all-city boys swim team

Illinois holds off Iowa

Girls prep basketball: River Ridge falls in sectional final

Bowling: Bettcher edges Clancy for Junior Big 10 championship

Signed off: MLB limits spring autographs amid virus outbreak

No. 1 Kansas outright Big 12 champ after 66-62 win at Tech

Bradley beats Drake 76-66 in MVC tournament semifinal

Sports briefs: All-female crew for Blues-Blackhawks TV broadcast

Hoops, hope: Cavaliers listen, learn during visit to prison

More chaos? NASCAR hopes rules changes improve Phoenix drama

'It's scary': Virus slams women's hockey worlds in Canada