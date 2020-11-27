Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points, freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 and No. 8 Illinois beat Chicago State, 97-38, on Thursday in Champaign, Ill.
The Illini (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) never trailed in the game, scoring the first nine points and leading 47-17 at halftime. Big man Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 5 rebounds at the break.
Adam Miller scored 15 points and Cockburn finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. It was Cockburn’s 14th double-double in 34 career games and his second consecutive one. He had one more rebound than the entire Chicago State team did.
Illinois shot 36 of 60 (60%) from the field and 7 of 18 (39%) from 3-point range.
Xavier Johnson led Chicago State (0-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) with 10 points and Jordan Polynice had nine.
Illinois used its huge rebounding edge (55-10) to fuel its running game.
“Definitely rebounding is key and will be through the end of the season,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It gives us that ability to get the break and run.”
Underwood was particularly impressed with Cockburn’s play under the basket.
“Kofi puts on a lot of pressure in front of the rim and that leads to a lot of fouls on the other guys,” Underwood said.
Said the 7-foot-1 sophomore from Jamaica: “I just go out there and do what I have to do. I just need to go out there and do it every day.”
The tournament hasn’t been productive for Chicago State, a last-minute addition to the four-team tournament when Wright State pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns. Ohio beat the Cougars, 86-61, on Wednesday.
Chicago State coach Lance Irvin has opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Assistant Rodell Davis is coaching the team in Irvin’s absence.
“I think this helps us moving forward into conference play,” Davis said.
While this four-team nonconference tournament is a good way to gauge Illinois’ talent and deep bench, two blowout wins do little to move the needle for the Illini. The first test will be facing a fairly good Ohio team in today’s game. A misstep at this point could cost the Illini its top-10 ranking.
No. 1 Gonzaga 102, No. 6 Kansas 90 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert added 23 as Gonzaga pulled away from Kansas in the season opener for both teams. The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away. Gonzaga went on a 22-7 run to go up 96-78. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points.
No. 15 West Virginia 78, VCU 66 — At Sioux Falls, S.D.: Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help West Virginia win in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals. West Virginia (2-0) will face Western Kentucky in the final Friday. Culver rebounded from a seven-point game Wednesday night in the Mountaineers’ opening victory over South Dakota State, finishing two shy of his career high. He was 8 of 14 from the field.
St. Mary’s (Calif.) 66, Northern Iowa 64 — At Sioux Falls, S.D.: Tommy Kuhse made a game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left to help Saint Mary’s edge Northern Iowa in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Kuhse, who had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks, gave Saint Mary’s its first lead since 12-11 with a bank shot in the lane.
AJ Green had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Austin Phyfe added 14 points and Bowen Born had 13 points. Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter scored two points on 1-for-4 shooting and pulled down five rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa 96, Northern Iowa 81 — At Iowa City: In her Iowa debut on Wednesday night, freshman Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, pulled in eight rebounds, tallied four assists and had three steals, while sophomore McKenna Warnock tallied her third double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes won their 21st home opener under head coach Lisa Bluder and 37th consecutive home contest, ranking second in the country behind Baylor (56).
Northern Iowa senior Megan Maahs, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, scored 14 points in 21 minutes of action.