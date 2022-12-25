BEARS PACKERS FOOTBALL
The Chicago Bears' Tank Johnson sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre during the fourth quarter of their game on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2005, in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won, 24-17, to clinch the NFC North Division in one of the more memorable Christmas Day games in NFL history.

 MIKE ROEMER The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The concept of playing an NFL game on Christmas Day sounded a lot better to Jay Feely when the schedule came out in the spring than it did as the holiday season approached.

It was 2010, and Feely was kicking for the Arizona Cardinals, who were 5-10 and going nowhere. They were playing host to Dallas, likewise stuck in the mud at 5-10.

