No. 8 Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston, 71-65, on Saturday, becoming just the second team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season.
Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1) in the road victory. Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20 of 32 on free throws, including 15 of 21 in the second half.
The Crimson Tide beat North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Nov. 27 and joins the 1990 Oklahoma team to take down two No. 1s in a season.
Jamal Shead had 19 points and six rebounds, and Tramon Mark scored 10 points before fouling out with 8:10 remaining for Houston (9-1).
No. 2 Texas 88, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 43 — At Austin, Texas: Christian Bishop scored 16 points and Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to a win. Texas rose to its highest ranking in more than a decade after a 6-0 start before dropping an overtime loss against No. 17 Illinois earlier in the week in New York City.
No. 4 Purdue 65, Nebraska 62 (OT) — At Lincoln, Neb.: Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to lift Purdue. The Boilermakers have won two straight to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18 and are 10-0 overall.
No. 5 Connecticut 114, Long Island U. 61 — At Storrs, Conn.: Freshman Donovan Clingan had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead UConn. It was Clingan’s second double-double of the season, and he was one of five UConn players who scored in double digits.
No. 6 Kansas 95, Missouri 67 — At Columbia, Mo.: Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, KJ Adams scored a career-high 19 and Kansas routed Missouri in the Jayhawks’ first visit to their old Big 12 rival in more than a decade. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter finished with 12 points for the Tigers.
No. 9 Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78 — At Tulsa, Okla.: Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in Arkansas’ victory over Oklahoma. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
Memphis 82, No. 11 Auburn 73 — At Atlanta: Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis ended Auburn’s season-opening eight-game win streak. Wendell Green Jr. and Johnson each finished with 14 points and Chris Moore had 12 for Auburn (8-1), which began the day as one of 10 unbeaten teams left in the nation.
No. 15 Duke 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 55 — At Durham, N.C.: Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead each scored 15 points and Duke rolled past Eastern Shore while using an all-freshman starting lineup for the first time in program history.
No. 16 Kentucky 69, Yale 59 — At Lexington, Ky.: Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Kentucky.
No. 19 UCLA 87, Denver 64 — At Los Angeles: Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run. The Bruins improved to 8-2 overall with their fifth straight victory.
Saint Mary’s 68, No. 22 San Diego State 61 — At Phoenix: Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary’s knocked off San Diego State in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Matt Bradley had 13 points and Keshad Johnson added 12 to lead San Diego State, which shot 3 of 15 from the 3-point arc.
Richmond 82, Drake 52 — At Richmond, Va.: Jason Nelson dropped 19 points to lead the Spiders (4-5). The Bulldogs (8-2) were led in scoring by Sardaar Calhoun, who finished with 17 points and three steals. Roman Penn added 10 points and two steals for Drake. In addition, Tucker DeVries finished with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.