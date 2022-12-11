No. 8 Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston, 71-65, on Saturday, becoming just the second team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season.

Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1) in the road victory. Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20 of 32 on free throws, including 15 of 21 in the second half.

