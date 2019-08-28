A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee.
This one wasn’t serious.
Woods said Tuesday on Twitter he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. In a statement Woods released on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems.
“I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks,” Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.
Woods has a light schedule the rest of the year — Japan in late October, his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December and then the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia. He is the U.S. captain and could play as a captain’s pick. He won’t have to make that decision until a week after the Japan event.
BASEBALL
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials say they’re fighting a ban by Major League Baseball that blocks its players from the South American country’s winter league under strict U.S. sanctions against the socialist government.
The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League on Tuesday said it’s asking the U.S. Treasury for an exception. Major League Baseball announced last week that its players are banned from the Venezuelan Winter League, citing the economic sanctions.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and reports suggest that it could happen in the near future.
The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that Royals owner David Glass was in discussions with a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman.
But the depth of those talks is unclear, and one person told the AP the club has been open to offers for some time.
CLEVELAND — Indians third baseman José Ramírez has not been ruled out for the postseason — if Cleveland can make it without him — despite a broken hand.
Ramírez had surgery Monday in New York on the broken hamate bone in his right hand, an injury suffered during a hard swing during a weekend game. The team said the two-time All-Star could return in five to seven weeks, which would be the beginning of October.
SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta has decided to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery after landing on the injured list for a third time this season and regularly trying to play through pain.
Peralta, who hadn’t played since Aug. 23, is scheduled to undergo a cleanup procedure Friday for inflammation in the AC joint.
SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for making contact with umpire Rob Drake after striking out looking to end a game the night before. MLB also fined Turner an undisclosed amount. Turner is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.
FOOTBALL
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung. Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, according to the Boston Globe.
Andrews, a fifth-year veteran who joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia, has started 57 of the 60 games he has played.
The most likely candidates to replace Andrews for an extended period of time are a pair of fourth-year veterans, Ted Karras and James Ferentz. Karras has played in 45 games with five starts and Ferentz in 23 games with no starts.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks has been charged with illegally possessing firearms.
The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday in announcing the charges against 40-year-old Saousoalii Siavii Jr. that he was twice stunned with a Taser after he resisted arrest when he was taken into custody in August.
The confrontation began after Siavii was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen. Prosecutors say he fought off officers in the Kansas City suburb of Independence before being restrained. Siavii was in possession of a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.
LOS ANGELES — Southern California quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal after failing to win the starting job in a four-man competition.
Sears, a redshirt sophomore, announced his plans in a statement he posted to Twitter on Tuesday. Sears’ decision came less than one week after coach Clay Helton announced sophomore J.T. Daniels would start for the second straight season.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is asking a judge to dismiss a second wave of lawsuits related to former sports doctor Larry Nassar, even as the school says it’s working to reach a deal with additional assault victims.
MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday, declaring it’s immune from liability for Nassar’s crimes.
Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts, at MSU and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Former Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas while he worked for USA Gymnastics.