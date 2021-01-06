CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday released Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea so he could pursue an opportunity to play in Japan.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Cubs this season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. He struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer.
Rea spent much of this season in South Bend, Ind., at the Cubs’ alternate site, which provided depth for the big league club. Minor League Baseball did not hold a season because of the coronavirus pandemic, making the alternate sites necessary.
Last month, the Cubs agreed to terms with Rea on a one-year deal worth $702,500 just prior to the MLB deadline to tender or non-tender 2021 contracts for unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Because Rea has a little more than three years of big league service time, the Cubs would have controlled his rights for up to three more seasons.
FOOTBALL
No plan to delay CFP title game
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night amid a report that the Buckeyes are having COVID-19 issues.
AL.com reported that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed. Those discussions were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because no one had been authorized to speak publicly about the details.
Browns lose Stefanski for playoff opener
CLEVELAND — Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns were knocked flat.
COVID-19 will keep coach Kevin Stefanski and at least two players, one a Pro Bowler, out of the team’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.
The Browns announced Tuesday — 18 years to the day since their last playoff game — that Stefanski tested positive for the coronavirus, which has plagued the team in recent weeks and now is causing a major disruption as Cleveland prepares to play Pittsburgh on Sunday for the second straight week. The Browns also placed valuable defensive end Olivier Vernon and rookie guard Nick Harris on injured reserve Tuesday.
NFL’s latest testing shows 34 cases
The NFL says the latest round of testing for COVID-19 produced 34 confirmed positives among players and 36 more positives among other personnel.
Testing was performed during a seven-day period that ended Saturday. In all, 16,088 tests were administered to 2,356 players and 24,621 tests were administered to 4,346 personnel.
Since the beginning of August, the NFL has administered just over 922,000 tests to players and personnel, and 2, 256 players and 432 other personnel have tested positive.
Falcons interview Holmes for GM job
ATLANTA — The Falcons have interviewed Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams’ director of college scouting, for Atlanta’s general manager position.
The Falcons announced Tuesday they conducted a virtual interview with Holmes. The 41-year-old Holmes has directed the Rams’ scouts for eight years.
BASKETBALL
Irving leads Nets in rout of Jazz
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn Nets to a 130-96 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed. The Nets led, 35-14, after the first quarter and 63-44 at halftime.
Lakers beat Grizzlies for 4th straight win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points each, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles.
Baylor coach Mulkey tests positive
No. 6 Baylor canceled its anticipated home game Thursday night against No. 3 UConn after Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.
Baylor said it began restricting team activities after Mulkey tested positive on Monday, the same day she had been planning to rejoin the team. The 58-year-old Mulkey missed Baylor’s win Saturday at TCU because of contact tracing after being exposed on Christmas Day to a family member who tested positive.
Virus forces Gonzaga to swap foes
Top-ranked Gonzaga was scheduled to play West Coast Conference rival Santa Clara in men’s basketball on Thursday afternoon, but the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Santa Clara program. Instead, undefeated Gonzaga will face archrival BYU.
BYU’s originally scheduled game against Pacific on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19-related protocols within the Pacific program.
Memphis forced to postpone game
The Memphis Tigers’ men’s basketball game at UCF was postponed hours before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 cases and ensuing contact tracing at the Florida school. The American Athletic Conference announced the postponement around midday Tuesday. A new date has not been set.
HOCKEY
U.S. knocks off Finland in world junior semis
EDMONTON, Alberta — Arthur Kaliyev scored with 1:16 remaining and the United States advanced to the championship game of the world juniors, beating Finland, 4-3, Monday night.
The U.S., which won gold four previous times including their last one in 2017, played Canada in the final late on Tuesday night.