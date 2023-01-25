Scott Rolen
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen fields a ground ball during a 2007 game in Cincinnati.

 Al Behrman The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.

The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner earned induction in his sixth appearance on the ballot, picked on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%. A player needed 292 votes for election.

