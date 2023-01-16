Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.
Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia campus. They were not immediately identified, but the school said both were in stable condition.
ESPN reported that another offensive lineman, Warren McLendon, was among the injured. The junior announced Saturday he was entering the NFL draft.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County police department. The initial investigation found that a Ford Expedition “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees,” the statement said.
The 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. LeCroy was a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs.
On Saturday, Georgia marked its 65-7 rout of TCU in the national championship game with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
“We are all heartbroken and devastated,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach.”
BASKETBALL
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in The Strip off University Boulevard near campus.
He said 23-year-old Jamea Harris of the Birmingham area was shot and killed. The 21-year-old Miles and 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The university says Miles has been removed from the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. He was a reserve forward.
NEW YORK — Houston’s Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento’s Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday’s game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.
The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday.
Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.
Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 139-114 win over the Rockets. Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.
GOLF
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Continental Europe won the Hero Cup by beating Britain & Ireland with Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez and Nicolai Hojgaard among those to star for the victorious team and push their credentials for the Ryder Cup.
The renewal of the competition formerly called The Seve Trophy is giving European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald a chance to assess players under match-play pressure ahead of the contest with the United States outside Rome in September.
Continental Europe led, 8 1/2-6 ½, after Saturday’s foursomes and dominated the singles. Molinari was the victorious captain and took down Shane Lowry 3&2. Adrian Meronk clinched the winning point.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of Jose Salas, one of the top prospects in the Miami Marlins system. The Salas brothers have a long pedigree, as their father, uncle and grandfather all played professional ball.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 8-5, on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period.
All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games.
Taylor Raddysh had a goal and two assists for Chicago, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jonathan Toews, Maxi Domi, Isaak Phillips and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks.
