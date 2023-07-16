STATELINE, Nev. — Stephen Curry, from way downtown!
The Golden State Warriors star Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.
Fans roared as Curry hit the shot, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.
“That was my second one ever,” Curry told an NBC/Peacock TV reporter, still panting from his celebration. “I’m locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable, wow ... I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though.”
Curry was tied for first Saturday through 12 holes in the second round of the American Century Championship, which is packed with a star-studded field including the NHL’s Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (the defending champion) and former NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley.
McIlroy leads Scottish Open by 1
GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open and he has reason to feel his lead should be bigger.
McIlroy shot a 67 at The Renaissance Club to lead Tom Kim by one. McIlroy missed an eagle putt from about 3 feet and a birdie putt from about 5 feet. This is one day after he missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer. McIlroy has never won in Scotland. Tommy Fleetwood was two strokes back.
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows.
Nine under on her first 13 holes, Grant played the final five in even par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping in Phoenix.
Two strokes back entering the round, Grant had an 18-under 195 total to take a six-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Stephanie Kyriacou, Maria Fassi, Matilda Castren and Emily Pedersen.
Cone shoots 63 to take the lead at Barbasol
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship.
Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.
CYCLING
Rodriguez wins, Pogacar Vingegaard battle
MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France — Could the Tour de France be decided by time bonuses? Even on the toughest battleground, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could not separate themselves Saturday after a dramatic day in the Alps.
Again in a class of their own, Pogacar and Vingegaard finished second and third respectively at the ski station of Morzine after another fierce fight that concluded a day of attrition in the 14th stage.
The pair was well ahead of their struggling overall challengers at some point in the final ascent, the daunting Col de Joux Plane, but allowed stage winner Carlos Rodriguez to come back as the duo watched each other like track cyclists in a velodrome.
BASEBALL
Guardians place Bieber on 15-day IL
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Cleveland Guardians placed right-hander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with forearm irritation.
Minter placed on IL with sore shoulder
ATLANTA — Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on Saturday, another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen.
José Miranda put on injured list by Twins
OAKLAND, Calif. — Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement, and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.
Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday.
AUTO RACING
Nemechek wins at New Hampshire
LOUDON. N.H. — John Hunter Nemechek held on to win an overtime sprint to the finish Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and took the checkered flag for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.
The 26-year-old Nemechek followed last week’s win at Atlanta with another dominant performance for Joe Gibbs Racing. He was followed by Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith.