After Bryce Young was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, No. 2 Alabama turned to Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe to pull away from No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
Young left with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter with what coach Nick Saban called a sprained right throwing shoulder and did not return.
Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 14-0 when Young was hurt. Milroe led Alabama to touchdowns on his first two drives to open a 28-0 lead.
No. 20 Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) scored the next 23 points and held the Alabama offense, missing Young, to minus-1 yard in the third quarter.
On the first drive of the fourth, Milroe restored order for Alabama. His 77-yard scramble on third-and-15 put the Crimson Tide on the Arkansas 3 and Jase McClellan scored three plays later.
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 — At Columbus, Ohio: Miyan Williams carried the load for Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win over Rutgers. Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch because of an unspecified injury. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges.
No. 14 Mississippi 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19 — At Oxford, Miss.: Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final 3 minutes, both inside the red zone, to help Mississippi hold off Kentucky. Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).
No. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25 — At Waco, Texas: Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Oklahoma State beat Baylor in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game. Nixon’s return started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter. He found an open gap in the middle of the field and then broke free from the grasp of Devyn Bobby at the Oklahoma State 35.
No. 11 Penn State 17, Northwestern 7 — At State College, Pa.: Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, Penn State’s defense forced three turnovers and the Nittany Lions outlasted Northwestern. Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries to help Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) stay unbeaten heading into an off week.
No. 12 Utah 42, Oregon State 16 — At Salt Lake City: Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead Utah past Oregon State. The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season.
Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24 — At Starkville, Miss.: Mississippi State forced Texas A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, for the win. Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter blocked field goal and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) a 21-3 lead.
TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout of Oklahoma. It’s the second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables.
Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10 — At Minneapolis: Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers’ defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent — this time Minnesota.
No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and Wake Forest beat Florida State.
No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to lift Kansas State.
