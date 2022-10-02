Alabama Arkansas Football
Buy Now

Alabama receiver Kobe Prentice (80) breaks away from Arkansas defenders, Khari Johnson (19), Chris Paul Jr. (27) and Myles Slusher (2) on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

After Bryce Young was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, No. 2 Alabama turned to Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe to pull away from No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Young left with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter with what coach Nick Saban called a sprained right throwing shoulder and did not return.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.