Iowa State (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (23-8, 12-6 Big 12)
Site: Kansas City, Missouri
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting. The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game ... The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas Tech won 72-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Bryson Williams led Texas Tech with 16 points, and Caleb Grill led Iowa State with 17 points.
Top performers: Kevin Obanor is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 9.8 points. Williams is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.
Grill is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 6.5 points. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Last 10 games: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.
Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.