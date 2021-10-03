CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears say rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The team announced Saturday that Fields will make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.
Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
Gronkowski to miss New England reunion
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury.
A person familiar with the situation said Gronkowski did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night’s anticipated matchup with the Patriots. The person spoke to the AP on Saturday on the condition of anonymity because Gronkowski’s status had not been updated by the team.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the practice squad and put defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve Saturday. The Ravens play at Denver today.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve Saturday, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks.
Nelson had started all 54 games since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018. He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu has a sports hernia that will require offseason surgery, but the New York Yankees’ leadoff hitter will attempt to play through the injury in October.
LeMahieu exited Thursday night’s victory in Toronto, received a cortisone injection Friday and was unavailable for the Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Rays. The team had been calling the injury right hip and groin soreness, but after LeMahieu was examined by doctors Friday, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday morning the Gold Glove infielder “essentially has a sports hernia” that he’ll need to take care of after the season.
Dodgers’ Kershaw back to injured list
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw returned to the injured list Saturday, days before Los Angeles begins a postseason defense of its World Series championship. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has left forearm discomfort, the same injury that sidelined him from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13.
BASKETBALL
MAUI, Hawaii — The Maui Invitational is relocating to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions in Hawaii. It will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from Nov. 22-24. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Butler, Houston, Oregon, Chaminade, St. Mary’s and Notre Dame.
MOTOR SPORTS
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Tate Fogleman smashed his way to his first career NASCAR national series victory with an overtime win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the opening of NASCAR’s weekend playoff tripleheader.
Fogleman spun John Hunter Nemechek from the lead headed to the finish line Saturday on the second lap of a two-lap overtime shootout for his first victory in 46 career Truck Series starts. His Chevrolet wrecked its way across the finish line, and Fogleman went to the care center for the mandatory health check instead of victory lane.
Brown races to 1st Xfinity victory
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway.
Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of the race and slowed activity as daylight faded over the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Brown was among a handful of drivers claiming over the radio it was too dark to see and the race needed to be called, a decision NASCAR made with six laps remaining.
GOLF
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Danny Willett began his third round in sunshine and ended it in torrential rain and high winds, playing some fine golf in between on the Old Course at St. Andrews in a 6-under 66 that left him with a three-stroke lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Saturday.