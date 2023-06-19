OMAHA, Neb. — Hurston Waldrep struck out 12 in six innings, and Florida homered three times to break its single-season record in a 5-4 victory over Oral Roberts in the College World Series on Sunday night.

Florida took control of Bracket 1 — but not before Matt Hogan’s inside-the-park home run pulled ORU within two runs and having to escape a bases-loaded situation in the eighth when its closer was forced out of the game because of a mound-visit rules violation and another threat in the ninth.