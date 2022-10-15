Obit Sutter Baseball
FILE - Bruce Sutter poses with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque at induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., July 30, 2006. Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. (AP Photo/Jim McKnight, File)

 Jim McKnight

When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career.

“I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”

