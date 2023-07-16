Reds Nationals Baseball
Buy Now

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz singles in front of Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

SEATTLE— The education of robot umpires has been complicated by an open secret in baseball for the past 150 years: The strike zone called on the field doesn't match the one mapped out in the rule book.

Before the Automated Ball-Strike System is ready for the major leagues, there has to be agreement on what a strike is.

Recommended for you

Tags