MLB 2023 All-Star Rosters
By The Associated Press
Jul 3, 2023

Tuesday, July 11
At T-Mobile Park, Seattle

American League

Catcher — Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
First Baseman — Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays
Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Shortstop — Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Third Baseman — Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Outfield — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Reserves

Catchers
Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Infielders
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Outfielders
Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

Pitchers

Starters
Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels
Gerrit Cole, N.Y. Yankees
Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners
Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Relievers
Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles
Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

National League

Catcher — Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, L.A. Dodgers
Second Baseman — Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
Shortstop — Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Designated Hitter — J.D. Martinez, L.A. Dodgers
Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield — Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Reserves

Catchers
Will Smith, L.A. Dodgers
Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies

Infielders
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
Dansby Sawnson, Chicago Cubs
Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets

Outfielders
Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies
Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

Pitchers

Starters
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves
Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs
Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates
Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals
Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers
Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs

Relievers
Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds
Josh Hader, San Diego Padres
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants