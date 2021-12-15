Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. . (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stephen Curry became the NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night .
Curry made his 2,974th 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the first quarter, followed by a lengthy celebration inside Madison Square Garden where he hugged his parents, teammates and Ray Allen, whose record stood for 10 years.
Curry’s mark could last much longer, as he is taking and making 3s better than anyone in basketball. He came in averaging a career-high 5.4 per game and went 5 for 14 Tuesday, giving him a league-leading 145. Nobody else had made 100 entering play Tuesday.
“I had great support here,” Curry said during the TNT postgame interview, “This arena, I can’t express how much of an honor that was for the reaction here on the road and the appreciation for this milestone. And obviously, it was great to get the win on top of that. So, a very, very, very special night.”
Curry, who set the record on the same Madison Square Garden court where he had a 54-point game in 2013 before becoming the NBA’s two-time MVP, has already led the league in 3-pointers six times.
Julius Randle scored 31 points for the Knicks, who have lost four straight and seven of eight. They were without RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129 (OT) — At New York: Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime, and Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for Brooklyn. Durant was upgraded from questionable just before the game because Brooklyn has seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, including starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry. He responded to the last-minute add with his 14th triple-double of his career.