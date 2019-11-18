CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will have his appeal heard by the NFL early this week.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league on Friday, hours after he swung a helmet and hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head. Per the collective bargaining agreement, Garrett’s appeal must take place before Cleveland’s next game. The league is still finalizing when the hearing will take place, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The league banned Garrett for the final six regular-season games — and the playoffs, if Cleveland qualifies — for his violent outburst in Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.
Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and stuck him with it, triggering a melee that also led to the suspensions of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three games) and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game).
Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.
LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.
Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.
Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.
GOLF
SUN CITY, South Africa — Tommy Fleetwood came from six shots behind going into the final round to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a playoff on Sunday.
Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole at Sun City for a fifth European Tour victory and his first at the Nedbank. The Englishman made par on No. 18 and Sweden’s Kinhult a bogey in the playoff.
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Brendon Todd was closing in on a second straight victory when he was slowed by two missed putts, and then by darkness Sunday in the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Now he faces a sprint to the finish.
Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining when the final round was suspended until Monday morning.
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — Vera Clemente, the widow of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente and a goodwill ambassador for Major League Baseball, has died. She was 78.
MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates announced her death Saturday. She died in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
MLB says Vera Clemente had health issues recently. The Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted on Nov. 1 that she had been hospitalized.
Vera and Roberto Clemente got married in November 1964, according to the Roberto Clemente Foundation. Roberto Clemente was a 15-time All-Star with the Pirates. He was killed in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Matt Clark hit a tying home run off former St. Louis pitcher Brandon Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run in the 10th and Mexico beat the United States 3-2 Sunday at the Tokyo Dome to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament for the first time.
Mexico joined host Japan, South Korea and Israel in the six-nation field for next summer’s Tokyo Games and earned the bronze medal in the Premier12 tournament, which served as qualifying. The United States will play next spring in the Americas tournament, which determines one of the two remaining Olympic berths.
AUTO RACING
SAO PAULO — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix for his eighth career victory.
The Dutch driver controlled nearly all the race at Interlagos on Sunday. Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly was second.
The Brazilian GP on Sunday was the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton had already secured the season title in the previous race in the U.S.
POMONA, Calif. — Robert Hight raced to his third Funny Car season title and second in three years Sunday by advancing to the final round of the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals. Steve Torrence won his second straight Top Fuel title, Erica Enders took her third Pro Stock crown, and Andrew Hines raced to his sixth Pro Stock Motorcycle title.
TENNIS
LONDON — Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday to become the youngest ATP Finals champion in 18 years and collect the biggest title of his career. Earlier, French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title by beating Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Rookie centerman Kirby Dach scored a pair of goals to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Sunday night at the United Center. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago (8-7-4), while Jack Eichel countered for the Sabres (10-6-3).