Northern Iowa (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Series record — Iowa State leads, 24-6-3.
What’s at stake? — The Cyclones are a mystery in the wake of the state gambling investigation that has led to criminal charges against five projected starters, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers, and left their eligibility in jeopardy. Even if everyone were available, expectations were low for the Cyclones. Coach Matt Campbell’s charge is to mitigate the damage. Northern Iowa is known for playing the Cyclones close, and this is a big opportunity to steal a win.
Key matchup — Iowa State offensive line vs. Northern Iowa defensive line. Campbell hired away Ryan Clanton from UNI to coach an offensive line that struggled last season and is under more pressure than usual with so many moving pieces among the skilled positions. Khristian Boyd is an NFL prospect on a Panthers defensive line that brought back lots of experience.
Players to watch — Northern Iowa: Theo Day passed for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns and made All-Missouri Valley Conference first team in one of the best seasons by a UNI quarterback. Iowa State: T.J. Tampa, Pro Football Focus’ top returning Big 12 cornerback, will get a good opening test with Day on the other side and having three of the top four 2022 receivers back.
Area ties — At least six former area standouts are on track to play in today’s season opener. Former Dubuque Senior standout Jim Bonifas is listed as the starting center for the Iowa State offensive line ... Northern Iowa has five former area standouts on its depth chart, including team captain Sam Schnee, a receiver from Dubuque Senior. Punter Noah Pettinger (Dubuque Hempstead) and left guard Carson Petlon (West Delaware) are also listed as starters for the Panthers. Aidan Dunne (Hempstead) is UNI’s co-No. 2 quarterback and Clayton Ridge grad Caden Palmer is the second-team placekicker.
Facts & figures — The Cyclones have won three straight against the Panthers, with the last two meetings being decided by a total of nine points. ... UNI is ranked No. 20 in the FCS preseason coaches’ poll. ... ISU’s defense has held 15 straight opponents under 400 yards, the second-longest streak in the nation. ... Cyclones have won 14 straight when leading at half and are 35-5 when up at half under Campbell. ... UNI’s Woo Governor is one of the top returning defensive backs in the FCS after intercepting four passes and breaking up seven last season.
Tennessee State (0-0) at No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0)
Kickoff — 2:30 p.m.
TV — NBC
Series record — First meeting.
What’s at stake? — Notre Dame’s home opener will be a milestone moment — marking the first time it has faced a Historically Black College or University. It’s also the first time the No. 13 Fighting Irish have played an FCS school. Second-year coach Marcus Freeman is trying to win his first home opener after last season’s stunning loss to Marshall. Tennesse State snapped a three-game losing streak by winning last year’s finale and coach Eddie George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, is trying to rebound from a 4-7 mark in 2022. A win would almost certainly be the biggest in school history.
Toledo (0-0) at Illinois (0-0)
Kickoff — 4:30 p.m.
TV — Big Ten Network
Series record — First meeting.
What’s at stake? — Illinois wants to start strong after losing four of its final five games last season, tarnishing an 8-5 record that ended a streak of 10 straight losing seasons. Toledo, the defending Mid-American Conference champion, wants to justify its preseason hype as the favorite to win the MAC West Division. The Rockets were 9-5 last year.
CLARKE (0-1) at BENEDICTINE (0-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — heartconferencenetwork.com/benedictine/
Last week — Clarke lost to Midland, 22-14; Benedictine was defeated by Morningside, 20-17
Last year — Benedictine won, 36-18
Outlook — Clarke is coming off a disappointing loss in its season opener in which it committed 13 penalties for a costly 140 yards, but outgained Midland, 345-263, and had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Pride must clean up those mistakes and continue its improvement on the offensive side of the ball to have a chance at victory today against a team coming off a home loss in which it allowed the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.
WITTENBERG (0-0) AT DUBUQUE (0-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — https://udspartans.com/watch/?Live=440&type=Live
Last week — Season opener for both teams
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Spartans continue their trend of top-notch early-season opponents, kicking off the 2023 season against a Wittenberg squad that has five Division III national championships under its belt. Last season’s 5-5 record marked the first time the Tigers failed to eclipse the .500 mark since at least 2012. During that span, Wittenberg has a 10-year record of 85-23 and has reached the DIII national tournament four times. Though it was a down year, the Tigers still averaged almost 31 points per game. The Spartans, too, averaged just shy of 31 points per contest and will need to show some of that big-play explosiveness seen last season, namely from all-conference returnees Ben Guiltig, Kallion Buckner and Wade Sheets.
BENEDICTINE (0-0) AT LORAS (0-0)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
Livestream — https://duhawks.com/watch/?Live=3002&type=Live
Last week — Season opener for both teams
Last year — Benedictine won, 48-26
Outlook — The Duhawks are 2-1 all-time vs. the Eagles, but Benedictine won last year’s Week 2 matchup in Lisle, Ill. At 5-3 in American Rivers Conference play last season, Loras matched its best mark since 2008. Though today’s contest is a non conference affair, the Duhawks would like to gain some early-season momentum preceding the grind of the A-R-C, especially after starting the 2022 campaign at 0-2. Benedictine is 22-8 over the last three seasons, and averaged 35.4 points per game in 2022. Loras put up 34.8 on average and with first-team all-A-R-C QB Evan England and second-teamer Da’Mani Brown fronting the offense, Saturday’s opener could see some lofty numbers.