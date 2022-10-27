LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.
Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return.
Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team and have one of the NFL’s best defenses. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.
“I think it’s another great player on this team,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher. I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways. Adds a lot of depth, and I’m excited to meet him. I’m excited to meet him (Thursday) when he comes.”
The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season.
Jets’ Moore will play after trade request
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week.
Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9.
BASEBALL
Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return
TAMPA, Fla, — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager.
“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. “I don’t see a change there.”
Cardinals’ Wainwright to return in 2023
Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement.
The 41-year-old Wainwright informed the NL Central champions of his decision to return shortly after they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
WRESTLING
Season tickets sold out for Hawkeye wrestling
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that season tickets for the 2022-23 Hawkeye wrestling season are sold out for a second consecutive season.
Capacity for wrestling duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2022-23 is 14,905. The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in every season since 2006-07, head coach Tom Brands’ first as head coach. Iowa set an NCAA record, averaging 14,905 fans in 2021-22.
BASKETBALL
Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.
Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
FISHING
Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating scandalCLEVELAND — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN sells majority interest in X Games brand
ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream.
Terms of the sale to MSP Sports Capital, a sports-focused private equity firm that also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams, were not released. ESPN will remain a minority partner in the events and will continue to televise them.
