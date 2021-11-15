Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. Alabama and Georgia were flip-flopped at Nos. 1 and 2 for five weeks in September and early October.
The switch from Cincinnati to Alabama at No. 2 was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week.
Alabama took care of business against overmatched New Mexico State on Saturday. No surprise there.
Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at South Florida, 45-28, on Friday night. It was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half. That tipped a few more voters to drop Cincinnati.
No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Oklahoma State all moved up one spot after Oklahoma tumbled.
Iowa moved up one spot to No. 18, and Wisconsin moved up a spot to No. 19.
SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen. Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base. Including Saturday’s loss to Arizona State, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.
BASKETBALL
MIAMI — USA Basketball swept the gold medals at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on Sunday, earning the American men and women qualifying spots for next year’s World Cup. The U.S. teams both topped the teams from Brazil in the finals. The U.S. men prevailed, 21-15, and the U.S. women won, 21-9.
Both American teams went 5-0. The U.S. men won their games by a combined 108-75 score, the U.S. women by a dominant 107-31 count. American players also swept MVP honors, with Charlie Brown Jr. taking that trophy from the men’s side and Brionna Jones claiming the women’s award.
The 3x3 World Cup will be in Belgium in June 2022.
GOLF
PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.
Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years. Furyk took fifth, giving Langer the title.
BELLEAIR, Fla. — An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff Sunday in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66), neither of whom expected to be playing extra holes until Thompson and Korda imploded over the final two holes. Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet.
DUBAI — Danish player Joachim B. Hansen hit a 4-under 68 to hold off co-overnight leader Francesco Laporta and a soaring Bernd Wiesberger by one stroke to win the Dubai Championship on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Hansen had four birdies to finish at 23 under overall having opened with a 9-under 63 in the first round.
MOTOR SPORTS
POMONA, Calif. — Steve Torrence, Greg Anderson and Matt Smith raced to season championships and race victories Sunday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.
Torrence raced to his fourth Top Fuel championship, Anderson won his fifth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fifth Pro Stock Motorcycle title. Ron Capps won his second Funny Car season championship.
SAO PAULO — Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty — the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo.
Verstappen, the winner of the race’s previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver’s championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.
HOCKEY
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals resigned forward Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million.
The Capitals announced the move Sunday before their game against Pittsburgh.
The 31-year-old has one goal this season, but provided good depth in the 2020-21 season with a career-high 11 goals in 56 games.
Dowd also scored in overtime to win Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against Boston last season.