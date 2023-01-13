Michigan State (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) at Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten)
Time: 8 p.m. TV: FS1
Bottom line: Illinois faces the Michigan State Spartans after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points in Illinois' 76-50 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Fighting Illini are 8-1 in home games. Illinois is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.2 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 3.6. The Spartans are 4-1 in conference matchups. Michigan State is seventh in the Big Ten giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting. The Fighting Illini and Spartans face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Joey Hauser is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Michigan State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Spartans: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.
